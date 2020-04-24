Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.07 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,416 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $306.67 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.73 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

