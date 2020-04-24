Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after purchasing an additional 258,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $41.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

