Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 20,929 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $50,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $736,509,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

