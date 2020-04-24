Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 86,151 Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Farmers National Banc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares in the company, valued at $392,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,231 shares of company stock worth $444,194. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

