Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 34,895 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,207 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

