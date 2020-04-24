Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.54% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $235.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

