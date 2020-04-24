Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 10,594 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 116.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 78,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 136,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.