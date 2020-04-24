Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

