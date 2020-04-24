Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marriott International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,721,000 after purchasing an additional 502,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.