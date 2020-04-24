Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

