Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,703 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $14,365,830,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,268,000 after buying an additional 231,771 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,478,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 189,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

Carnival stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.