Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NYSE:NEE opened at $241.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.25. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

