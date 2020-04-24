Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of South State worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

