Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,135 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 294.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

