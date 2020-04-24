Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

