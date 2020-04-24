Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Dover makes up 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.