Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after buying an additional 117,761 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $305.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

