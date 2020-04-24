Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 5,413 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

CHD opened at $70.66 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

