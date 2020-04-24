Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

ASB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

