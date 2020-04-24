ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $36.20. 52,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,591. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

