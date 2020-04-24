Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Volume Hits $14,113.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $14,113.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,880,383 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.