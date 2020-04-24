AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE T opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

