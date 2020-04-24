Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $152.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

