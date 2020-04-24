Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $120.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

