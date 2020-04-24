Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $144.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

