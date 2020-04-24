Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.90 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

