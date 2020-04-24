Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

