Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

