Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVX stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

