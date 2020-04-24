Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Purchases 15,000 Shares

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$15,150.00 ($10,744.68).

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$1.06 ($0.75). 3,392,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.30. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of A$1.54 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Australian Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

About Australian Pharmaceutical Industries

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.