Authorship (ATS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Authorship has a market capitalization of $6,966.76 and approximately $20.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Authorship token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Authorship has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Authorship alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.13 or 0.02580265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00212687 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship launched on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.