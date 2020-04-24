Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ALV stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 1,112,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

