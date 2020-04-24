Avantor Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Avantor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. 13,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,348. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Avantor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Avantor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

