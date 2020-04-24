Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AXTA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

