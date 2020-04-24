Axe 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1.26 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000746 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001102 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.