Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Butt bought 5,760 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

