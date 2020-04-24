Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Equinix stock opened at $685.49 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $698.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.18 and a 200-day moving average of $589.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

