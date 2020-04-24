Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80.

