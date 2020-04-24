Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,465 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.