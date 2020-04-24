Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 47,410 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 151.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,410 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 2.0% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.62% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,031,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.