Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,044 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $19,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,638 shares of company stock worth $9,236,184 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.