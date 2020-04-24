Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $279.56 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

