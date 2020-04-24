Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

