Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.45). Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

Shares of BKR opened at $13.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

