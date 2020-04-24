Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.62 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

