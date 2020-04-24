Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Hits $14.11 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00009405 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $5.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.02564530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00213354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,894,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

