Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $272,720.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791 shares in the company, valued at $543,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 710.45 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

