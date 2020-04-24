Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 37,890 Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $15,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $8,816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $7,897,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.09.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

