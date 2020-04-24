Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 352,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $822.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

