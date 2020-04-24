Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Landec worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Landec by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landec by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

